MOL launches LNG-fueled ferry on Oarai-Tomakomai route

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has announced the launch of its new LNG-fueled ferry, the Sunflower Kamuy, on the Oarai-Tomakomai route in Japan.

The Sunflower Kamuy, replacing the Sunflower Daisetsu, boasts a 35% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to its predecessor. This achievement is attributed to the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies such as the "Ishin" ship design, which utilizes wind power, and the "Spray Tearing Plate (STEP)" energy-saving device.

The Sunflower Kamuy enhances the passenger and cargo experience. Increased cargo space and improved driver comfort support Japan's modal shift.

The Sunflower Kamuy is the third LNG-fueled ferry operated by MOL Sunflower, following the successful launches of the Sunflower Kurenai and Sunflower Murasaki on the Osaka-Beppu route.

With the upcoming launch of the sister vessel, Sunflower Pirka, MOL aims to have a fleet of four LNG-fueled ferries operating by 2025. This initiative aligns with the MOL Group's Environmental Vision 2.2, which prioritizes the adoption of clean alternative fuels to achieve net-zero GHG emissions by 2050.