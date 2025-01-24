IACS publishes new guidelines to enhance surveyor safety

The International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) has published new guidelines on safety standards for work, Rec. 184, aimed at enhancing the safety of surveyors.

Recognizing the inherent risks faced by surveyors during inspections, these guidelines prioritize their health and safety by outlining key measures to mitigate risks and promote a safer working environment.

Key highlights include a focus on fitness for work, fatigue management, and empowering surveyors to use "stop work authority" if they believe safety is compromised. The guidelines also mandate the use of appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and reinforce the importance of standardized safety practices.

Addressing specific hazards, the guidelines provide tailored recommendations for working at height, transfers between boats, and surveys in confined spaces. They also cover managing pressure tests, controlling stored/electrical energy, and participating in sea trials.

More than 90% of the world’s cargo carrying tonnage is covered by the classification design, construction and through-life compliance Rules and standards set by the twelve Member Societies of IACS.