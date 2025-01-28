A fire broke out in the engine room of the bulk carrier "Firuze G," docked at Samsun Port, Türkiye. The incident, which occurred at approximately 09:30 local time, was brought under control after 2.5 hours of firefighting efforts. No injuries were reported among the 33 crew members, all of whom safely disembarked.

Samsun Governor Orhan Tavlı stated that the fire likely originated from a generator malfunction in the ship’s engine room. "The 'Firuze G,' a Ro-Ro vessel managed by UGS and owned by Uçak Kardeşler, was docked at the Industrial Wharf when the fire started. All necessary precautions were taken, and the crew was evacuated safely," he said.

Firefighting teams from Samsun Metropolitan Municipality, along with police and AFAD (Provincial Disaster and Emergency Management Authority) personnel, responded to the scene. A total of 15 vehicles and 50 personnel were deployed to combat the blaze.

Samsun Metropolitan Municipality Fire Department Chief Ertan Özcan confirmed that the fire was extinguished after intensive efforts, and cooling operations are ongoing. The "Firuze G" was carrying dry cargo at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though initial assessments point to a generator failure.