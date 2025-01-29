Port of Savannah’s Ocean Terminal receives four new electric ship-to-shore cranes

The Port of Savannah received four new electric ship-to-shore cranes on January 25, 2025, bringing Ocean Terminal’s fleet to eight Super Post Panamax cranes, all designed by Finland-based, Konecranes, according to the company's release.

Once all cranes are commissioned and berth construction is completed, the eight ship-to-shore cranes at Ocean Terminal will have the capability to service two vessels simultaneously.

Ocean Terminal, while still open and operating, is currently in a renovation phase. The GPA board approved a $29 million exit ramp from the terminal enabling direct to local highways which will allow trucks direct highway transit to Atlanta without any traffic lights until entering Atlanta. The ramp project is 70% complete and is designed with the local community in mind to keep container trucks off local neighborhood roads.

Georgia’s ports and inland terminals support more than 561,000 jobs throughout the Peach state annually, contributing $33 billion in income, $140 billion in revenue and $3.8 billion in state and local taxes to Georgia’s economy. GPA anticipates investing $4.2 billion in the next ten years as part of its port master plan to expand cargo handling capabilities to support future supply chain requirements.