  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Port of Savannah’s Ocean Terminal receives four new electric ship-to-shore cranes

2025 January 29   11:02

ports

Port of Savannah’s Ocean Terminal receives four new electric ship-to-shore cranes

The Port of Savannah received four new electric ship-to-shore cranes on January 25, 2025, bringing Ocean Terminal’s fleet to eight Super Post Panamax cranes, all designed by Finland-based, Konecranes, according to the company's release.

Once all cranes are commissioned and berth construction is completed, the eight ship-to-shore cranes at Ocean Terminal will have the capability to service two vessels simultaneously.

Ocean Terminal, while still open and operating, is currently in a renovation phase. The GPA board approved a $29 million exit ramp from the terminal enabling direct to local highways which will allow trucks direct highway transit to Atlanta without any traffic lights until entering Atlanta. The ramp project is 70% complete and is designed with the local community in mind to keep container trucks off local neighborhood roads.

Georgia’s ports and inland terminals support more than 561,000 jobs throughout the Peach state annually, contributing $33 billion in income, $140 billion in revenue and $3.8 billion in state and local taxes to Georgia’s economy. GPA anticipates investing $4.2 billion in the next ten years as part of its port master plan to expand cargo handling capabilities to support future supply chain requirements.

Topics:

Konecranes

ports

crane

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 January 29

18:04

Tallinn cruise traffic shows signs of recovery in 2024

17:34

MSC Cruises to deploy new world class ship to Port Canaveral

16:54

Hapag-Lloyd changes South East India-Europe Express service rotation

16:24

Arriva Shipping adds 8,000 DWT hybrid vessel to fleet

15:44

Syzygy Plasmonics and Lotte Chemical successfully test ammonia cracking unit in South Korea

15:13

China MSA launches special inspection campaign on ship enclosed spaces from January to October 2025

14:34

Global liner schedule reliability drops slightly in December 2024

14:13

Norsepower completes installation on the bulk carrier “YODOHIME”

13:43

Crew abandons Hong Kong-flagged container ship after fire in Red Sea

13:11

Eurostat: EU port calls increase slightly in 2023

12:51

India's major ports record 3.2 pc rise in cargo in December 2024

12:01

Port of Antwerp-Bruges reports 2.3% throughput growth in 2024

11:40

DEME secures contract to build access channel linking port of Le Havre with Seine river

10:45

Allseas' Lorelay completes pipeline project in Trinidad

10:23

ACWA Power and Snam sign MoU for green hydrogen and ammonia collaboration

09:59

Libya protests halt oil shipments from key eastern ports

2025 January 28

18:02

CMA CGM introduces Overweight Surcharge for dry cargo from Mediterranean to East Africa

17:34

Stolt-Nielsen to acquire majority stake in Avenir LNG

17:20

Germany's indirect Russian LNG imports surge via European ports

17:00

Van Oord completes first fully electrified dredging pilot with Christiaan P. vessel

16:25

Damen Shipyards delivers Germany’s first all-electric ferry

16:05

DP World and NSW Ports co-invest A$400 mln to expand rail capacity at Sydney’s Port Botany

15:33

China Merchants Heavy Industry to build advanced cable laying vessel for Asso.subsea

15:12

Yangzijiang delivers first dual-fuel liquefied ethylene gas carrier

14:52

GTT secures order from Samsung Heavy Industries for three VLEC tank designs

14:22

Maritime Robotics delivers two USVs to DEME

13:29

Fire on bulk carrier "Firuze G" in Samsun port extinguished after 2.5 hours

13:06

Navantia UK completes acquisition of Harland & Wolff

12:41

IHO and IHMA launch new guide for Nautical Data

12:21

Huisman to supply 5,000mt crane and monopile handling system for Penta-Ocean’s heavy lift vessel