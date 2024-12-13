  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. EFIP urges EU to prioritize inland port funding

2024 December 13   12:15

EFIP urges EU to prioritize inland port funding

The European Federation of Inland Ports (EFIP) urges the necessity of a European lead EU transport budget as a foundational requirement to for strengthening Europe’s connectivity, economic competitiveness and crisis resilience and military mobility, according to EFIP's release.

Inland ports are deeply concerned about the European Commission's plans to overhaul the EU budget, particularly the proposal to fragment transport funding into single national plans per Member State. This approach risks marginalizing critical investments in transport and logistics infrastructure, especially for the hinterland networks by limiting EU-managed funds to major cross-border projects.

EFIP strongly urges the Commission to preserve and improve the dedicated European transport infrastructure funding instrument, currently known as the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).  The Commission's proposal to transfer responsibility for transport and port investments to national plans risks undermining the coherence and consistency of European infrastructure development.

While national plans in theory may follow EU priorities, the shift damages European-wide coordination and will erode the level playing field between Member States, as highlighted in the Draghi report. Inland ports are particularly vulnerable to fragmented planning, as their functionality depends on cohesive network development which looks at the entire European economy.

The absence of a unified EU-managed funding framework could leave inland ports at the mercy of fluctuating national agendas, jeopardizing their ability to meet the European Green Deal targets and support competitiveness. Without guaranteed earmarking for inland port-related projects, especially those linked to multimodal connectivity, energy transition, greening and digitalization, essential investments could be redirected in favour of more politically appealing initiatives.  

Moreover, investments will face additional hurdles if funding is tied to conditional reforms as proposed. Inland ports will have no influence on the possible reforms, hampering their investments. Any future should ensure that transport investments are shielded from cross-sectoral conditionalities that could delay critical projects.

Although inland ports are not strictly "cross-border" entities, they play a significant role in facilitating cross-border trade and transport flows through their multimodal hinterland connections. If the EU will only focus on narrow cross-border project they will be neglecting this broader impact which risks undermining the networked nature of Europe’s transport system.

A dedicated and reinforced EU transport funding instrument must include a sufficient earmarked envelope for inland ports. Inland ports are indispensable for Europe’s logistics, enabling the efficient movement of goods, supporting energy security, resilience and driving the transition to green and digital transport systems. A funding instrument must recognise that inland ports have in general smaller and more targeted projects. This has lead to difficulty in securing European funding when in direct competition with larger scale projects.  

The next EU transport infrastructure instrument should allocate significant funds for inland port projects, support smaller projects, ensure equitable support for societal goals, provide fair distribution across sustainable modes, relax the "cross-border" criterion, and simplify application procedures.

Topics:

EFIP

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 13

13:44

Khalifa Port expands with new CMA CGM terminal

13:24

EKGS unveils new marine geotechnical survey vessel

12:59

Norwegian Altera Infrastructure avoids trial by accepting fine for illegal shipbreaking

11:52

China's first large-scale LNG-powered inland carrier completes trials

11:42

Global Maritime Safety enters new era with the launch of Iridium Certus GMDSS

10:09

Liebherr secures first West Coast US STS crane order

09:16

Port Kembla Energy Terminal ready to supply gas to Australia’s eastern states

2024 December 12

18:00

European companies launch alliance to accelerate decarbonization through the H2med Southwestern Hydrogen Corridor

17:31

Penta-Ocean orders world's largest self-propelled CLV

17:06

Odfjell expands fleet with seven chemical tankers

16:31

UECC strengthens European network with new dual-fuel PCTC

16:15

Trelleborg acquires Mampaey Offshore Industries

15:51

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Dec 09-13, 2024

15:51

Rongsheng Heavy Industry is ready to re-enter the global shipbuilding arena under a new identity

15:24

Next Geosolutions buys ship Sea Admiral from Norway's Beitveit

14:59

CIMC Enric to сonstruct 12,000 сubic meter LNG carrier and bunker vessel

14:22

Wärtsilä powers new LNG bunkering vessel for Vitol

13:42

Equinor and partners approve execution of UK’s first carbon capture and storage projects

13:20

The Canadian Coast Guard completes 2024 Arctic operational season

12:50

Port of Colombo to embrace green technologies

12:11

MPA launches EOI for sea-based LNG reloading and supply of E/Bio-methane as marine fuel in Port of Singapore

11:30

RightShip announces revised timeline for vessel inspection age trigger

11:01

MSC adds Eastbound call in Cape Town on IAS India-Africa Service

10:41

DNV releases new standard for safe hydrogen production

10:04

Seaspan selects KVH to equip fleet with OneWeb low earth orbit solution

09:45

TECO 2030 files for bankruptcy

2024 December 11

18:00

Adani Ports says it is no longer seeking $553 million U.S. DFC loan for Colombo terminal

17:34

Container shipping overcapacity set to double in 2025

17:13

South Korea pledges $9.75 bln to expand Busan Port

16:48

Maran Gas takes delivery of new LNG carrier