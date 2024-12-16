  1. Home
2024 December 16   12:59

Kongsberg Maritime selected to deliver advanced ship design and technology for six hybrid PSVs for CMM in Brazil

Kongsberg Maritime announced a partnership with Compagnie Maritime Monegasque (CMM), which was ranked first in Petrobras’ prestigious tender for six state-of-the-art hybrid large multipurpose 5,000 DWT Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) with oil spill recovery capacity.

This ranking positions CMM to secure firm 12-year charter contracts with Petrobras for the newbuilds, which will play a key role in supporting the company’s offshore operations.  

Kongsberg Maritime will provide an innovative ship design and an integrated equipment package that ensures exceptional vessel performance.

The 92-metre UT7420 is the latest generation of Kongsberg Maritime’s successful UT design range. They will each feature advanced design, cutting-edge technology, and hybrid propulsion systems that will contribute to a substantial improvement in fuel efficiency compared to conventional vessels.

The vessels are designed to be upgraded to ethanol fuel, enabling further reduction in carbon emissions by up to 70% once the upgrade is executed. With a strong Brazilian presence, Kongsberg Maritime has supported the country’s offshore industry for decades, delivering designs for more than 50 offshore vessels built in Brazil.

Additionally, the company has delivered mission critical equipment and key systems to many other vessels built in Brazil and today employ more than 200 people locally. This latest project will also create new employment opportunities within Brazil, reinforcing Kongsberg Maritime’s commitment to supporting the country’s maritime sector while advancing sustainable offshore operations.

CMM is a Dutch-Brazilian maritime group with its operational headquarters in Rio de Janeiro. Specialising in offshore and shipping operations, CMM combines international expertise with a deep commitment to sustainable innovation in the maritime industry.

Topics:

offshore

Kongsberg

shipbuilding

