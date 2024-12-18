  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Construction to build Noatum Ports – Safaga Terminal infrastructure

2024 December 18   17:31

ports

AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Construction to build Noatum Ports – Safaga Terminal infrastructure

AD Ports Group (ADPORTS), a leading facilitator of global trade, logistics and industry, says it has appointed Hassan Allam Construction, Hassan Allam Holding’s flagship subsidiary and one of the leading contractors in Egypt and the MENA region, to build the infrastructure of Noatum Ports - Safaga Terminal on Egypt’s Red Sea coast, which will be the first internationally operated port terminal in Upper Egypt region.

The terminal’s area will encompass approximately 810,000 square metres, with 450,000 TEUs container capacity, 5 million tonnes dry bulk and general cargo capacity, 1 million tonnes liquid bulk capacity, Ro-Ro facilities with 50,000 CEUs capacity, as well as common areas. The multiple facilities will include administration buildings, workshops, warehouses, and authority buildings, along with extensive infrastructure development including roads, utilities and security systems. 

The project will feature a 48,000 square metre concrete apron, an 80,354 square metre container terminal with supporting infrastructure, and approximately 66,360 square metres for general cargo and break-bulk operations.

The terminal is part of approximately USD 349 million in investments made by the Group in Egypt over the last three years, which includes the purchases of maritime companies Transmar, TCI and Safina, the planned construction of a Ro-Ro terminal in Ain Sokhna, and long-term concessions to develop and operate cruise terminals in Safaga, Hurghada, Ain Sokhna and Sharm El-Sheikh. 

The UAE is Egypt’s second-largest trading partner and its biggest international investor, according to the Egyptian Commercial Service (ECS), with USD 9.6 billion invested in the country in 2023. The UAE had a trade volume of AED 25.2 billion (USD 6.9 billion) with Egypt in 2023, according to the UAE Ministry of Economy. 

Over 1,600 Emirati companies are present in Egypt. In February 2024, the two countries signed a landmark agreement that will see the UAE invest USD 35 billion to develop the Ras El-Hekma coastal region, 350 km northwest of Cairo.

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 18

18:16

NYK and ENEOS sign agreement for sale and purchase of marine fuel with CDR credits created through DACCS

17:18

Geoquip Marine expands fleet with sustainable vessel conversion

17:09

Bureau Veritas and Samsung Heavy Industries announce partnership to develop FCSU and CCS projectsin S.Korea

16:43

DP World kicks off maritime construction at new $1.2 bn port in Senegal

16:19

ClassNK releases “ClassNK Technical Journal” introducing the latest GHG trends and society's initiatives

15:27

HMM to launch new India-North Europe service

14:12

OOCL announces upgrade of Trans-Atlantic services from Feb 2025

14:06

SCZONE holds a groundbreaking ceremony for Elite Solar PV company within the scope of "TEDA Egypt" in Sokha Integrated Zone

13:49

Transocean announces $111 million ultra-deepwater drillship contract

13:29

ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa SPA with EnBW for Ruwais LNG project

12:33

IRS supports Defence indigenisation through marine component certification

12:09

ONE together with four shipping lines to operate North Europe Transatlantic Services next year

11:44

Ex-PSV to join Geoquip’s fleet after makeover

11:13

LR: Risk sharing key component to viable emissions reduction

10:32

Vitol agrees to acquire 66.84% of WPU

09:22

ClassNK releases guidance for safe evacuation of crew members from vehicle carriers in case of fires

2024 December 17

18:16

CMA CGM to develop an electric barge solution to serve Vietnam operations

17:37

Finland to acquire new icebreaker

17:28

Rasmussengruppen increases ownership in Shearwater Geoservices

17:15

Bureau Veritas adopts 3D Model-Based Design Approval process in collaboration with HD Hyundai Samho and Siemens DISW

16:32

IRS: Keel laid for the lead vessel of Indian Navy’s Fleet Support Ship

16:11

DNV advises Elyse Energy in securing €120 million investment for sustainable fuels and low-carbon feedstock projects

15:39

AAM to construct battery-electric vessels for San Francisco

15:12

Lloyd’s Register Rules amended to include requirements regarding marine castings

14:49

ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to Marewa-System developed by KAGOO

14:08

Drydocks World awarded Ostwind 4 project to support Germany's renewable energy goals

13:41

DMC wins four-vessel contract for steering gear, rudders and nozzles 

13:24

Port Houston container volumes jump 24% in November

12:19

Container Terminal Altenwerder receives Hamburg’s first remote-controlled container gantry cranes

11:41

Zim aims to strengthen Indian trades with deepsea VSA with MSC