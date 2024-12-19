Allseas wins contract for Australia's largest offshore decommissioning project

Planning and preparation has started for the largest offshore decommissioning assignment in Australian history, according to Allseas's release.

Esso Australia Pty Ltd (Esso Australia), a subsidiary of ExxonMobil Australia, has awarded Allseas the contract to remove up to 12 retired platforms from the Gippsland Basin in the Bass Strait, with a combined weight of approximately 60,000 tonnes.

It means that for the first time, Pioneering Spirit will take her industry-defining single-lift technology “down under.” This unique capability allows Allseas to remove entire offshore structures – topsides and jackets – in one go, making it possible to execute this significant scope in just a few months.

“This landmark decommissioning project represents a significant milestone for Allseas in Australia,” says Evert van Herel, General Manager Allseas Australia. “Over the past 20 years, we’ve built a strong track record delivering subsea pipelay and construction services for major greenfield projects in these waters. It’s an honour to now bring our expertise to the first removal of platforms of this scale from Australian waters.”

Allseas’ removal scope – covering up to 12 topsides and up to 11 steel jackets – comes with an ambitious timeline. Allseas plans to remove all the structures with Pioneering Spirit during an intense 3–4-month campaign starting late 2027. Once safely removed, the facilities will be transferred to barges or vessels for load-in to the Barry Beach Marine Terminal in Victoria for dismantling and recycling by a separate onshore contractor. Work is already underway, with engineering and project management teams in Perth and Melbourne leading the effort, with specialist support from our Delft and Kuala Lumpur offices.