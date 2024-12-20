TotalEnergies, European Energy and SONFOR close deal on two Danish offshore wind projects

TotalEnergies acquires a majority stake in the two Danish offshore wind projects Jammerland Bay and Lillebælt South from European Energy and SONFOR, according to the European Energy's release.

The projects have received construction permits from the Danish Energy Agency, giving the green light for the construction of the two offshore wind farms. TotalEnergies acquires 85% of the share capital in the Jammerland Bay offshore wind project (240 MW production capacity) and 72.2% of the share capital in the Lillebælt South coastal wind project (165 MW).

European Energy and SONFOR will continue to be minority owners in Lillebælt South, and European Energy will continue to be a minority owner in Jammerland Bay offshore wind farm.

Both wind farms are part of the nine open-door projects that were confirmed by the Danish Energy Agency in December 2023 and have been granted exclusivity and grid connection license. The electricity produced at these sites will be sold directly on the wholesale electricity market or through PPAs (Power Purchase Agreements), allowing companies to reduce their carbon footprint. The partners expect the two offshore wind farms to be operational by 2029. The total amount of electricity produced from the two offshore wind farms is expected to be equivalent to the electricity consumption of around 400,000 European households.

Back in January 2024, European Energy and TotalEnergies signed a strategic agreement to develop offshore wind projects in the Nordics including Denmark, Finland and Sweden.

TotalEnergies is a leading energy company in Denmark with operations in oil & gas and renewable electricity. The company operates more than 80% of oil and 90% of gas produced in Denmark and develops carbon storage projects to store up to 5 Mt/y of CO₂ by 2030. In Integrated Power, TotalEnergies is now active in offshore wind projects and is working on developing additional activities in wind, solar energy and biogas. TotalEnergies employs around 1,200 people at its locations in Copenhagen, Esbjerg and offshore. TotalEnergies’ portfolio in offshore wind has a total capacity of more than 17 GW, with most farms bottom-fixed. These projects are located in the United Kingdom (Seagreen, Outer Dowsing, West of Orkney, Erebus), South Korea (Bada), Taiwan (Yunlin, Haiding 2), France (Eolmed), the United States (Attentive Energy and Carolina Long Bay), in the Netherlands (OranjeWind), in Germany (Nordsee Energies 1 & 2, Ostsee Energies, N-9.1 and N-9.2). TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.