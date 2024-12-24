EJMT handles its first container ship call

Credit: ICTSI

East Java Multipurpose Terminal (EJMT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) operation in Indonesia, successfully welcomed its first container ship since commencing operations at the new deep-water terminal in mid-October, ICTSI said.

The XinYi Glass made its inaugural call to Indonesia on Saturday, 14 December, selecting EJMT for its container discharge operations. The cargo is destined for XinYi Glass’s new factory in Gresik.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to XinYi Glass and their management for entrusting EJMT to handle their first vessel call in Indonesia,” said Patrick Chan, EJMT Chief Executive Officer. “Having handled our first container call, alongside multiple project vessels, we have demonstrated our capability as a fully multipurpose terminal that can accommodate all types of cargo. We are ready to support East Java.”

EJMT is equipped with two Konecranes Gottwald ESP.8 mobile harbor cranes – the largest port equipment in East Java. For bulk cargo operations, the terminal employs four 30- and 12-cubic-meter grabs and two 60-cubic-meter automated anti-dust hoppers. Its equipment fleet also includes two Kalmar reach stackers, an empty container handler, three automated Stinis spreaders, four Terberg tractors, and five Tantri trailers.

Strategically located 60 kilometers northwest of Surabaya within the Lamongan Regency, EJMT faces the Java Sea and is positioned outside the Surabaya Channel, offering efficient connectivity and accessibility for port users. As the new gateway to East Java, EJMT will support hinterland customers in both domestic and international markets.