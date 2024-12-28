JNPA announces electrical ferry boat from JNPA to Mumbai to start operation in January 2025

The project aims at bringing a zero-emission environment-friendly ferry boat for the public. The new pollution-free and environment-friendly electric ferry Boat, backed by Harit Sagar or the "Green Port" initiative, focuses on sustainable port operations and reducing the environmental impact launched by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. It aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2047 and enhance renewable energy usage by 60% across major ports, India Shipping News reported.

The electrical ferry Boat will significantly shorten the journey from Mumbai to Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNP), by 20 minutes which makes your total journey 30-40 minutes. The new boat also prioritizes passage comfort with air-conditioned seating arrangements, improving the travel experience once launched in January 2025.

These fast and efficient ferry Boats can comfortably accommodate 20-24 passengers at a time, offering a seamless travelling experience with an easy online ticketing system and check-in options. Tickets will continue to be issued by JNPA. Operating from the Gateway of India to Jawaharlal Nehru Port in the sea, and from the Bhaucha Dakka to Jawaharlal Nehru Port during the foul season, these ferry Boats promise to make commuting more convenient and hassle-free for travellers. Seamlessly connecting Jawaharlal Nehru Port to Mumbai, making transportation more convenient for everyone.

This new initiative makes a significant step towards sustainable and efficient transportation, offering a faster, eco-friendly and more comfortable travel experience for passengers to and from JNPA.