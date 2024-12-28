  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. JNPA announces electrical ferry boat from JNPA to Mumbai to start operation in January 2025

2024 December 28   09:41

shipbuilding

JNPA announces electrical ferry boat from JNPA to Mumbai to start operation in January 2025

The project aims at bringing a zero-emission environment-friendly ferry boat for the public. The new pollution-free and environment-friendly electric ferry Boat, backed by Harit Sagar or the "Green Port" initiative, focuses on sustainable port operations and reducing the environmental impact launched by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. It aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2047 and enhance renewable energy usage by 60% across major ports, India Shipping News reported.

The electrical ferry Boat will significantly shorten the journey from Mumbai to Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNP), by 20 minutes which makes your total journey 30-40 minutes. The new boat also prioritizes passage comfort with air-conditioned seating arrangements, improving the travel experience once launched in January 2025.

These fast and efficient ferry Boats can comfortably accommodate 20-24 passengers at a time, offering a seamless travelling experience with an easy online ticketing system and check-in options. Tickets will continue to be issued by JNPA. Operating from the Gateway of India to Jawaharlal Nehru Port in the sea, and from the Bhaucha Dakka to Jawaharlal Nehru Port during the foul season, these ferry Boats promise to make commuting more convenient and hassle-free for travellers. Seamlessly connecting Jawaharlal Nehru Port to Mumbai, making transportation more convenient for everyone.
This new initiative makes a significant step towards sustainable and efficient transportation, offering a faster, eco-friendly and more comfortable travel experience for passengers to and from JNPA.

Credit: India Shipping News

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 28

18:04

Leak stopped in Shell’s processing unit, clean-up of oil sheens off Pulau Bukom completed

17:36

Hapag-Lloyd sets work disruption surcharge for US East/Gulf Coast ports

17:16

Seaboard Marine welcomes new LNG-powered boxship

16:14

China commissioned self-developed deep-sea RV

15:53

Vestas wins 99 MW repowering order from Iberdrola in Spain

15:07

USACE gearing up for the Arthur Kill 50-foot reach project

14:46

Samsung Heavy Industries struggles as other shipbuilders thrive amid Trump’s policies

13:47

Cadeler reports strong Q3 results

13:41

China launches new-generation amphibious assault ship

12:29

IRS reflects on 2024 and sets ambitious goals for 2025

12:17

New car carrier designs could make evacuation difficult in case of fire

11:39

Peru declares environmental emergency after harbour oil spill

10:27

Shell shuts down an oil processing unit at Pulau Bukom to investigate leak

2024 December 27

18:12

ADNOC Drilling expands its jack-up fleet with two high-spec rigs

17:38

Port of Oakland's total cargo volume rises 10% Y/Y in Jan-Nov, 2024

17:29

CIMC SOE to build two LNG transport bunkering vessels for Wuyang Tanker

16:23

Seadrill announces sale of jack-up rig West Prospero

15:12

BIMCO updates its forecast on Suez Canal operations in 2026

14:17

Korean shipbuilding and defense industries are expected to continue their upward performance trend

13:49

Al Seer Marine takes delivery of two clean fuel-ready tankers

13:24

PSA Singapore hits record-breaking annual throughput of more than 40 million TEUs

12:37

SAIC Anji takes delivery of its first custom-built 7,800 CEU LNG dual-fuel car carrier 

11:19

Adani's Mundra port welcomes its first-ever LNG-powered vessel

10:26

Indians operating Phase 1 of Iran’s Chabahar port: PMO chief

09:55

China delivers independently-developed deep-sea scientific research, archaeological vessel

2024 December 26

18:00

Transpetro concludes commercial negotiation phase with Ecovix/Mac Laren consortium for acquisition of Handy ships

17:15

Egypt ranks 23rd on maritime connectivity index for 2024

16:33

China resumes port quarantine of Australian lobsters

16:25

Hanxin Shipping signs a liner company cooperation agreement with Luojing Branch of SIPG Group

15:07

Samsung Heavy wins $508 mln ethane carrier order