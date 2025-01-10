Piracy incidents in Asia rise slightly in 2024

The ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre issued its 2024 annual report on Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia at the 16th Nautical Forum in Singapore.

107 incidents were reported in 2024, a 6% increase from 2023. While incidents increased, there were also more unsuccessful boarding attempts due to heightened crew vigilance.

The Straits of Malacca and Singapore remained a concern, with 58% of incidents occurring in this area.

The report highlighted an increase in incidents involving armed perpetrators, with two CAT 1 incidents reported (where armed perpetrators took hostage of the crew).

No crew abductions for ransom were reported in the Sulu-Celebes Seas in 2024. However, the threat remains due to the remnants of the Abu Sayyaf Group.

ReCAAP ISC commended law enforcement agencies for proactive countermeasures and urged shipping companies and crew to report all incidents using the ReCAAP mobile application.

ReCAAP is a regional agreement to combat piracy and armed robbery against ships in Asia, with 21 member states.