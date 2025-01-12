All 18 crew of Vietnam-registered freighter rescued in Singapore Maritime Search and Rescue Region

On 11 January 2025 at about 7:00am (Singapore Time), the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) operated by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was alerted by Hong Kong-registered container vessel, NICOLAI MAERSK, that it had received a distress call from Vietnamese-registered freighter, DOLPHIN 18, SG Press Centre said.

The distressed vessel was reported to be about 274 nautical miles southwest of Vung Tau, Vietnam, within the Singapore Maritime Search and Rescue Region.

The MRCC Singapore coordinated the search and rescue and immediately issued navigational broadcasts for vessels in the vicinity to keep a lookout and report sightings of the vessel in distress, and also alerted our Vietnamese counterparts.

NICOLAI MAERSK arrived on scene shortly after and successfully rescued all 18 Vietnamese crew from lifeboats. All rescued crew were found to be in healthy condition.

DOLPHIN 18 was reported to have sunk. MRCC is issuing navigational broadcast for passing vessels to navigate with caution in the area.

NICOLAI MAERSK will be disembarking the rescued crew at its next port in Tanjung Pelepas, Malaysia.