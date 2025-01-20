  1. Home
2025 January 20   12:13

"TIE JIAN FENG DIAN 2000" offshore wind power installation platform successfully delivered

The “TIE JIAN FENG DIAN 2000” self-elevating offshore wind power installation platform, constructed by Yantai CIMC Raffles Ocean Technology Group for CRCC Harbour & Channel Engineering Bureau Group Co., Ltd., has been successfully delivered, according to China Classification Society's release.

This platform, surveyed by China Classification Society (CCS), was recently handed over. Deputy General Manager Gao Xueting of CCS Qingdao Branch attended the delivery ceremony and addressed the gathering.

The “TIE JIAN FENG DIAN 2000” is a crucial piece of equipment for CRCC Harbour & Channel Engineering Bureau Group Co., Ltd.'s offshore wind power installation projects. Invested by ABC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. and designed by the 708 Research Institute of China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, the platform boasts impressive capabilities.

It features 130-meter-long piles, a single pile pre-loading capacity of 15,000 tons, and a maximum operating water depth of 80 meters. The platform is equipped with a powerful 2,000-ton pile-winding main crane, a 400-ton auxiliary crane, three 2,800 kW fully-rotating thrusters, and a DP2 power positioning system. Upon completion, it will primarily be used for the offshore installation of wind turbine generators exceeding 20 MW.

Since 2022, CCS has undertaken the survey of several significant offshore wind power units, including "Bo qiang 3060," "HUA XIA HONG HU 01," and now, "TIE JIAN FENG DIAN 2000," all constructed by CIMC Raffles Group.

