HMM signs MOU for Vadhvan Port development cooperation in India

HMM has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) to collaborate on developing Vadhvan Port in India, according to the company's release.

Under the MOU, HMM will support the development and operation of Vadhvan Port, a large-scale project by the Indian government to become one of the world’s top 10 container ports by 2040. The port will handle 23 million TEUs annually and include nine container terminals.

With a natural depth of 20 meters, deeper than the 15.5 meters at Nhava Sheva, the port can accommodate HMM’s 24,000 TEU vessels and offers strong connectivity to India’s inland logistics network.

Through this MOU, HMM plans to strengthen its Indian services and enhance its port business competitiveness. An HMM official stated, “We hope this partnership leads to strong cooperation for port development. We will continue investing in terminals to grow our integrated logistics business, a key part of our mid-to-long-term strategy.”