DEME secures €300 mln contracts for Nordlicht offshore wind farms

DEME has been awarded contracts valued at over €300 million for the transport and installation of 112 foundations and scour protection at the Nordlicht 1 and 2 offshore wind farms in Germany, according to the company's release.

The wind farms are being developed by Vattenfall with BASF as a 49% owner. The Nordlicht wind farm zone, located 85 km north of Borkum in the German North Sea, consists of two sites: Nordlicht 1 (980 MW) and Nordlicht 2 (630 MW). The projects are expected to provide clean energy to 1.7 million households and German industries. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026, with Nordlicht 1 and 2 expected to be fully operational in 2028.

DEME will install 68 foundations and scour protection at Nordlicht 1 in 2026, and 44 foundations and scour protection at Nordlicht 2 in 2027. DEME will deploy several vessels, including the offshore installation vessel ‘Orion’, a jack-up vessel, and a fallpipe vessel.

“With its high-tech motion compensated pile gripper in combination with its 5,000-ton crane, ‘Orion’ is able to install the largest foundations efficiently, even in harsh weather conditions,” DEME stated.