COP 29 side event outlined the ambitions of the three pillars of transport in the United Nations

Decarbonising transport: Policies and strategies for aviation, maritime and land

IMO, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) held a side event at COP 29: Decarbonising Transport: Policies and Strategies For Aviation, Maritime and Land. The event took place on 20 November 2024 during the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (COP 29), that was held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from 11 November 2024 to 22 November 2024, IMO said in its media release.

The side event outlined the ambitions of the three pillars of transport in the United Nations: maritime, air and inland transport; with the aim of achieving sustainable transport and mobility, including low and zero carbon mobility in coordination with the fuel and energy supply systems.

IMO participated in the conference to showcase its commitment to reduce GHG emissions from shipping and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

IMO actively participates in each COP and other relevant UNFCCC meetings, as appropriate. IMO reports to the Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice (SBSTA) are available here.

IMO's objectives for COP 29

IMO's main objectives for COP 29 are, in all communications, to seek to make clear that: