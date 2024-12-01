COP 29 side event outlined the ambitions of the three pillars of transport in the United Nations

Decarbonising transport: Policies and strategies for aviation, maritime and land
IMO, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) held a side event at COP 29: Decarbonising Transport: Policies and Strategies For Aviation, Maritime and Land. The event took place on 20 November 2024 during the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (COP 29), that was held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from 11 November 2024 to 22 November 2024, IMO said in its media release.
The side event outlined the ambitions of the three pillars of transport in the United Nations: maritime, air and inland transport; with the aim of achieving sustainable transport and mobility, including low and zero carbon mobility in coordination with the fuel and energy supply systems.
IMO participated in the conference to showcase its commitment to reduce GHG emissions from shipping and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
IMO actively participates in each COP and other relevant UNFCCC meetings, as appropriate. IMO reports to the Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice (SBSTA) are available here.
IMO's objectives for COP 29
IMO's main objectives for COP 29 are, in all communications, to seek to make clear that:
- international shipping is indispensable to the world and is a vital industry to support the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the global energy transition; and
- as its track record to date so clearly demonstrates, including through the adoption of the 2023 IMO Strategy on reduction of GHG emissions from ships in July 2023, IMO is the appropriate international body to continue work to address GHG emissions from ships engaged in international trade.