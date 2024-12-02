Scandlines and Caterpillar Motoren sign MoU to investigate the use of methanol on MaK-powered ferries

Scandlines and Caterpillar Motoren have signed a MoU to investigate the use of methanol on MaK-powered ferries, according to Caterpillar's release.

They will exchange information on methanol solutions to reduce CO2 emissions in ferry operations.

Scandlines has successfully enhanced the efficiency of its ferries for many years using various technical solutions and has extensive experience in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The signed MoU includes project planning for converting MaK M 32 C powered ferries from diesel to Methanol dual fuel applications.

This initiative marks another significant step for both parties towards more sustainable ship propulsion.

Caterpillar considers green methanol, which is produced from renewable sources, as a promising alternative to traditional fuels.