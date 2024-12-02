Indian Register of Shipping and Cochin Shipyard collaborate on indigenous autonomous vessel project ‛SWAYAT’

Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) and Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) have entered into an umbrella agreement aimed at developing indigenous technologies and enhancing the capabilities of both organizations, according to IRS's release.

As part of this initiative, IRS and CSL have signed a separate cooperation agreement for the development and certification of an autonomous vessel named ‘SWAYAT,’ which is being constructed at CSL as a fully indigenous pilot project.

Key technology partners include KPIT and other Indian manufacturers specializing in autonomous systems and components.

The vessel will be verified in accordance with IRS Guidelines on Autonomous and Remotely Operated Vessels, ensuring compliance with the highest standards. In addition, the cyber security aspects will be addressed as per the IRS Guidelines on Maritime Cyber Safety.

The project also includes the certification of an indigenously developed navigation and communication suite, which will be verified by IRS.