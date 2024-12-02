SAAM announces 2030 Sustainability Strategy

Along with commemorating 63 years in business, SAAM unveiled its 2030 Sustainability Strategy, according to the company's release. The strategy formalizes the work the company has been doing in this area with a robust plan and ambitious, responsible and measurable goals.

The strategy has four pillars: Reportability and Risk Management, People and Social Engagement; Environment and Climate Action, and Sustainable Development and Projects. These pillars align with the standards of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and the standards proposed by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI).

Plan governance will be led by the company’s Board of Directors and senior executives, who will ensure compliance with the proposed objectives. The goals established for 2030 include training 100% of onboard personnel under the SAAM Towage curriculum; having 10% sustainable-propulsion tugs in our fleet and neutralizing 65% of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through reduction and offsetting initiatives with 2021 as a baseline; and certifying all operations under quality and environmental management standards.

The strategy is already reporting progress. For example, thanks to two electric tugs added to the Canadian fleet and several emissions reduction initiatives, the fleet reduced its CO2 emissions by 5,000 metric tons this year. Additionally, SAAM’s Chilean fleet will start operating the first electric tugboat in Latin America in 2025. Thanks to its sustainability efforts, the company has been listed on the DJSI Chile for eight consecutive years and has also been included on the MILA Pacific Alliance Select.