Greece plans to boost cruise tourism in Patras and Katakolo

The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) is reportedly proceeding with the sub-concession of port activities for cruises and pleasure boats in the ports of Patras and Katakolo, according to ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ.

The two ports are important hubs for the tourism industry with access to the Ionian corridor. According to the plans, the two ports will operate complementary in the cruise and marine tourism sectors, without being competitive. The goal is to better manage cruise and marine tourism visitors in both ports.

According to port executives, the distance between them is expected to be significantly reduced after the completion of the Patras-Pyrgos road axis.

Executives of the cruise industry, speaking to “N”, pointed out that the two ports can acquire a strong brand name in the international cruise and marine tourism market (pleasure boats), as following the delivery of the new Patras-Pyrgos motorway, visitors will be able to visit safely and without delay the archaeological site of Ancient Olympia, tour the commercial market of Patras, but also make an excursion to the archaeological site of Delphi.

They also emphasized that visitors who arrive by boat or cruise ship at the port of Patras will have the opportunity to tour areas of western Greece, which offers incredible alternatives, namely a combination of mountains and sea.