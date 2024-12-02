Lowestoft Port expands with new energy facility

Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading ports group, announced the completion of its Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility (LEEF). The transformative £35 million infrastructure project, supported by the Town’s Fund, has officially been handed over by contractors McLaughlin & Harvey, marking a new era for Lowestoft – the UK’s most easterly port – and its role in the Southern North Sea (SNS) energy sector.

Purpose-built to meet the growing demands of the offshore energy industry, LEEF supports operations and maintenance (O&M) activities and construction phase requirements. This state-of-the-art infrastructure strengthens Lowestoft’s position as a key hub for offshore wind and energy markets, while creating significant opportunities for regional growth and sustainability.

Key features of LEEF include:

345m of quayside with three deep-water berths (7.5m draft), with capacity to accommodate Service Operation Vessels (SOVs) for uninterrupted operations at all tides.

Up to 8 acres of operational and storage space, adaptable for covered and open storage, marshalling, and equipment laydown for O&M and future construction phases.

Six Crew Transfer Vessels (CTV) berths, each equipped with utilities including water and power, with the infrastructure to add comms and bunkering.

Future-proofed infrastructure to support alternative fuels and shore power, aligning with ABP’s commitment to sustainable operations.