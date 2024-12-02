Galp finds more oil and gas in Namibia's Orange Basin

Portuguese oil and gas company Galp has struck light oil and gas-condensate in the first well within its second exploration and appraisal program in the Orange Basin, where oil discoveries were made during the first campaign within license PEL 83 off the coast of Namibia, close to discoveries made by Shell and TotalEnergies, according to the company's release.

Saipem’s Santorini drillship spud the Mopane 1-A appraisal well on October 23, 2024. The well is located in blocks 2813A and 2814B within the heart of Namibia’s Orange Basin, said to be emerging as one of the world’s most prospective oil and gas regions.

This is the first of up to four wells that are part of a campaign potentially consisting of two exploration wells and two appraisal wells.

In an update on Friday, November 29, Galp confirmed that it had drilled, cored, and logged the Mopane-1A appraisal well in PEL83.

According to the company, the well encountered light oil and gas-condensate in high quality reservoir-bearing sands. The Portuguese player underlines that this once again indicates good porosities, high permeabilities, and high pressures, as well as low oil viscosity characteristics with minimum CO2 and no H2S concentrations.