CMA CGM announced the launch of its new BORA MED Service (BMS), set to commence on December 23, 2024.

This weekly service will connect key ports in Türkiye, the Adriatic region, and the Eastern Mediterranean.

The service will operate with a fleet of 6 vessels, each with a nominal capacity of 2,500 TEU.

Rotation: Antalya (1/2) - Izmir - Aliaga - Ambarli - Gebze - Gemlik - Malta - Ancona - Ravenna - Venezia - Trieste - Koper - Rijeka - Bar - Taranto - Malta - Limassol - Alexandria - Beirut & back