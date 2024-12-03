Barcelona becomes the first port in the Mediterranean to certify the carbon footprint of the Port Community

The Port of Barcelona has become the first port in the Mediterranean and one of the first in the world to use ISO 14064 to calculate the carbon footprint of the overall activities carried out in the port territory, according to the company's release.

The first calculation of this footprint, corresponding to the year 2022 and certified by DNV, has been 495,356 tCO₂eq, of which 349,399 tCO₂eq correspond to the activities that were contemplated until now in the Port's carbon footprint and 145,957 tCO₂eq come from the new activities incorporated, such as industry, port works and ship waste.

The carbon footprint certified by DNV according to the ISO 14064 standard guarantees that the calculation process has been carried out following international standards, thus ensuring the reliability of the data and its comparability in future years. Since 2012, the Port of Barcelona has been calculating its emissions through the Government of Catalonia's voluntary agreements programme, but now it is taking a step forward, calculating the footprint of all the activities carried out and counting them all as direct emissions, that is, placing them at the core of the inventory.