Baleària wins 15-year concession for Tarifa-Tangier ferry service

Baleària has won the tender for berth no. 3 of the port of Tarifa, which will allow it to operate the Tarifa-Tangier-Ville line for the next 15 years, according to the company's release.

For the first time in decades, this route will be operated with a Spanish-flagged vessel, which will favour the incorporation of national and local professionals, and will significantly increase the offer of employment to seafarers in the area.

Baleària plans to build two electric fast ferries, electrify the ports and recharge the charging system.

The construction of these two electric catamarans will be carried out at Armon's Spanish shipyards in Gijón and will last two and a half years.

During this period, the shipping company will allocate two fast transition ferries to the route, the Avemar Dos, re-engined in 2021 to improve its efficiency, and the Jaume I.