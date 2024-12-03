Castor Maritime announces the sale of the M/V Ariana

Castor Maritime Inc., a diversified global shipping company, announces that on November 13, 2024, it entered, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, into an agreement with an unaffiliated third party for the sale of the M/V Ariana A, a 2005-built 2,700 TEU containership vessel, for a price of $16.5 million.

The vessel is expected to be delivered to its new owner during the first quarter of 2025. The company expects to record during the first quarter of 2025 a net loss of approximately $3.3 million from the sale of the M/V Ariana A, excluding any transaction-related costs.

Castor Maritime Inc. is an international provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of oceangoing cargo vessels. Castor owns a fleet of 13 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 0.9 million dwt, consisting of four Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, five Panamax dry bulk vessels, one Ultramax dry bulk vessel, two 2,700 TEU containership vessels, including the M/V Ariana A, and one 1,850 TEU containership vessel.