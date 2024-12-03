Yangzijiang Shipbuilding secures $2.6bln in new orders

YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding further boosted its orderbook by securing 21 newbuildings priced at $2.6bn after the release of the third-quarter results in early November, according to Lloyd’s List Intelligence.

Among them, there are six LNG dual-fuel 17,000 teu containerships, six methanol dual-fuel 13,000 teu vessels, four 39,000 dwt medium-range tankers, two 4,300 teu containerships and three 45,000 dwt bulk carriers, according the China-based, Singapore-listed shipbuilder. They are primarily scheduled for deliveries between 2027 and 2029, the company said.

Newbuild boom pushes Yangzijiang order wins to nearly $12bn By Carol Yang 08 Nov 2024 Singapore-listed shipbuilder secured newbuilding orders amounting to $11.6bn, significantly surpassing the $4.5bn target for 2024.

Yangzijiang did not reveal the shipowners linked to the latest orders, but some of them can be identified through previously disclosed orders.