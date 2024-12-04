OOCL сelebrates the naming of its first 16,828 TEU vessel, OOCL Bauhinia

Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd. (“OOCL”) announced the naming of its first brand new 16,828 TEU container vessel, the “OOCL Bauhinia”, at a ceremony held at the Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. (“DACKS”) shipyard. This vessel is the first of ten new 16,000 TEU container ships ordered by OOCL and represents the company’s first "NeoPanamax" class vessel in the latest decade, according to the company's release.

With a length of 366.99 meters, a width of 51.0 meters, and a depth of 30.2 meters, this vessel features a design draft of 14.5 meters and a carrying capacity of 16,828 TEU. It is one of the largest ships capable of navigating the new locks of the Panama Canal, providing notable flexibility in vessel deployment. Representing the next generation of NeoPanamax container ships, it not only complies with the latest environmental regulatory requirements, but also sets new benchmarks in areas such as environmental design, energy efficiency, digital intelligence, safety, and onboard comfort by incorporating the latest technological innovations and intelligent solutions.

The “OOCL Bauhinia” will be deployed on the Trans-Pacific Trade PCC1 service, connecting Asia with the U.S. West Coast. The port rotation is: Ningbo / Shanghai / Pusan / Long Beach / Pusan / Ningbo / Shanghai in a 42 day round trip.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, China, OOCL is one of the world's largest integrated international container transportation and logistics companies, with about 130 offices in more than 100 major cities.