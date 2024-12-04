MAN Energy Solutions enters new phase of ammonia engine development

MAN Energy Solutions has announced that the development of its ME-LGIA (Liquid Gas Injection Ammonia) engine has entered a new phase with the commencement of testing of a full-scale, two-stroke engine running on ammonia at its RCC (Research Centre Copenhagen).

Ole Pyndt Hansen, Head of Two-Stroke R&D, MAN Energy Solutions, said: “Having already completed more than 12 months of testing on a single cylinder running on ammonia, it’s a significant milestone to be able to step up to full-scale engine testing. We have been busy with the conversion process over the past few months, including ensuring that all safety provisions work according to our requirements. We are now ready for the next phase that will focus on, among other parameters, combustion and emissions, engine-tuning, atomizer testing and control-system verification. This is provisionally set to continue until mid-2025.”

Bjarne Foldager, Head of Two-Stroke Business, MAN Energy Solutions, said: “The market is hungry for any news related to our ME-LGIA development and this, the beginning of testing on the world’s first two-stroke, full-scale ammonia engine, is a major milestone. MAN Energy Solutions is proud to be a pioneer within the new segment of ammonia engines but it is equally as important for us to show the world that we are moving forward cautiously in a reliable and safety-first way. Now is the time to develop the technology and we look forward to revealing our progress at the appropriate time.”