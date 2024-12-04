Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority handled 596,844 TEUs of containers in November 2024

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India's Best-Performing Port, handled 596,844 TEUs of containers in November 2024, which is higher by 15.23% compared to traffic in November 2023, according to India Shipping News.

Highlights of Nov-2024:

-JNPA handled 596,844 TEUs of containers & 7.63 Million Tonnes of total cargo in Nov-2024 which is higher by 15.23% & 12.34% respectively as compared to traffic in Νον-2023.

-During Nov-2024, JNPA handled 582 container rakes and 91,165 TEUs as compared to 549 rakes and 86,408 TEUs during the corresponding period in the previous financial year.

-M/s. JSW JNPT Liquid Terminal Pvt. Ltd. (IJLTPL) commenced its operations at an additional Liquid jetty (CB-03 & CB-04) on 1st Nov. 2024 and handled 48,470 tonners of Liquid.

-The NSFT, one of our container terminals, has achieved a significant milestone by crossing the 1 Million TEU mark within just 22 months of commencing operations.

Highlights of FY 2024-2025:

-JNPA handled 4,738,978 TEUs of containers & 60.05 Million Tonnes of total cargo from Apr-2024 to Nov-2024 which is higher by 13.38% & 6.41% respectively as compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year.

-From April 2024 to November 2024, JNPA handled 4,370 container rakes and 693,152 TEUs as compared to 4,230 rakes and 674,515 TEUs during the corresponding period in previous financial year.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) is one of the premier container-handling ports in India. Since its inception on May 26, 1989, JNPA has transformed from a bulk cargo terminal into the premier container port in the country.

Currently, JNPA operates five container terminals-NSFT, NSICT, NSIGT, BMCT and APMT. The Port also has a Shallow Water Berth for general cargo. A Liquid Cargo Terminal present at the JNPA Port is managed by the BPCL-IOCL consortium. Additionally, the newly constructed coastal berth links other Indian ports and facilitates enhancing the traffic of coastal containers.

Nestled across 277 hectares of land, JNPA also operates a meticulously designed multi- product SEZ, with state-of-the-art infrastructure, to boost export-oriented industries in India.

INPA is also developing an all-weather, deep-draft, greenfield port at Vadhvan, in Maharashtra. It is poised to be among the top 10 ports globally and will be 100% green port since its inception