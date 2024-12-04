CMA CGM signs a MoU in Saudi Arabia with authorities for port and logistics development projects

On the occasion of French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to Saudi Arabia, Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment and Ministry of Transport and Logistics. This MoU focuses on development projects in maritime transport, air freight, and inland logistics. The shared ambition is to position CMA CGM as a key player in Saudi Arabia’s port and logistics strategy, contributing to the goals of Vision 2030 and the country’s economic diversification program. The agreement aims to accelerate the development of port terminals and logistics platforms within the Kingdom.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in strengthening CMA CGM’s strategic footprint in Saudi Arabia, solidifying its role as an essential partner in the regional supply chain.

Established in Saudi Arabia since 1984, the CMA CGM Group plays a vital role in supporting the country’s regional and international trade growth.

With 3 offices, an integrated logistics network, and 11 weekly services, CMA CGM connects major Saudi ports—such as Jeddah, Dammam, and Jubail—to global markets. Through its subsidiary CEVA Logistics, the Group provides end-to-end, innovative logistics solutions tailored to the needs of both local and international businesses.

In October 2024, CEVA Logistics established a joint venture with Al-Majdouie, a leading integrated supply chain provider in the Middle East, expanding CMA CGM’s logistics footprint in Saudi Arabia. Clients now benefit from Al-Majdouie’s regional infrastructure integrated into CEVA’s global network.

As the third-largest global container shipping company in terms of capacity, CMA CGM serves over 400 ports across five continents, supported by a fleet of more than 650 vessels. Through its subsidiary, CEVA Logistics, the Group is one of the top five global logistics players, managing over 11 million square meters of warehouse space worldwide.