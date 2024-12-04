COSCO SHIPPING launches new product “Nordic Fish Express”

COSCO SHIPPING has presented its new product “Nordic Fish Express” last Friday in Rotterdam, according to the company's release. The new product will bring more flexibility and personalized service to reefer customers who explore especially Asian markets for seafood from key Nordic fish ports such as Sortland, Ålesund, Måløy, Bergen, Haugesund (Norway), as well as Grangemouth (UK), Velsen and Rotterdam (Netherlands).

In addition to the company’s strong reefer business, “Nordic Fish Express” is designed to meet the unique demands of the seafood industry, ensuring the efficient transport of frozen seafood with state-of-the-art and guaranteed reefer equipment and dedicated, personal customer service provided by local COSCO SHIPPING account managers.

“With our new Nordic Fish Express product, customers can load the containers and start moving them with COSCO SHIPPING, and then trade their cargo during the voyage by means of combining, switching and splitting Bills of Ladings, supported by real phone contact with our local staff – which is a real benefit for our customers especially while taking the long sea routes these days, saving them costs and time”, says Hua Tian, Vice President of COSCO SHIPPING Lines (Europe) GmbH.

Featuring seamless door-to-door connections and advanced digital “My Reefer” solutions without additionals costs, the new “Nordic Fish Express” product is tailored to the specific needs of COSCO SHIPPING’s seafood customers and guarantees reliability and transparency at every step of the supply chain, including important real time information on temperature, humidity and power supply, so consumers all around the world can enjoy first-class sea food products from Europe.

China COSCO SHIPPING Corporation Limited (hereinafter referred to as COSCO SHIPPING Group or the Group) is an SOE headquartered in Shanghai. It is the merged entity of China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company (COSCO) and China Shipping (Group) Company (China Shipping). As of Dec 31, 2023, the total fleet of COSCO SHIPPING comprises of 1,325 vessels, ranking No.1 in the world. Its container fleet capacity is 3.08 million TEU, ranking the fourth in the world. Its dry bulk fleet (430 vessels / 44.11 million DWT), tanker fleet (225 vessels / 29.43 million DWT) and general and specialized cargo fleet (152 vessels / 4.75 million DWT) are all topping the world’s list.