China Shipbuilding Group Jiangnan Shipbuilding No. 3 Dock completes the annual task

On December 2, Jiangnan Shipbuilding No. 3 Dock, a subsidiary of China Shipbuilding Group, ushered in the undocking of a whole ship, and a whole ship and two and a half ships simultaneously floated multiple production nodes, according to the company's release.

This batch is the last batch of dock No. 3 in 2024. The whole ship undocked this time is the last in the series of 14,000TEU liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel container ships built by Jiangnan Shipbuilding for Singapore Pacific Shipyard (PIL). The whole ship is the third in the series of Mark III. membrane 175,000 cubic meters large LNG carriers built by Jiangnan Shipbuilding. The two half-ships are the bow and stern half-ships of the first 14,000TEU container ship series (H2789 ship) built by Jiangnan Shipbuilding for Boya International Shipping.

It is reported that this year's No. 3 dock will not only ensure the undocking of six batches of the year, but also conduct pressure test verification in advance for the undocking cycle of seven batches of next year. The first batch of dock No. 3 in FY2025 will be undocked in late January, and a new beat of speed and efficiency is coming.