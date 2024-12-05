Saggas and Valenciaport agree to collaborate on innovation projects to boost the use of renewable gases in the maritime sector

Saggas y Valenciaport have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate in the identification of innovation and development projects linked to renewable gases and CO2, according to the company's release.

The agreement was signed by Rosa María Prieto, President of Saggas, and Mar Chao, President of the Port Authority of València (PAV).

Through this memorandum, Saggas and the PAV undertake to work together to identify innovation projects to accelerate the development of storage, generation and logistics solutions associated with the use of different renewable gases (hydrogen, BioGNL, etc.) in their different states, as well as CO2, so that they can benefit from synergies with the process carried out at the Sagunto regasification plant.

The aim of this collaboration is to meet the decarbonisation needs of the maritime-port sector, the logistics chain and its hinterland, and to guarantee compliance with the requirements of the European Green Pact and specific regulations such as the Fuel Maritime initiative and the regulation on the infrastructures needed for alternative fuels (AFIR), among others.

The signing of this memorandum is part of Saggas’ interest in participating in projects in the renewable gas and CO2 infrastructure sector, as well as in the energy transition plan promoted by the PAV.