Woodside signs agreement with Bechtel for Louisiana LNG

Woodside has signed a revised lump sum turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with Bechtel for the development of the three train 16.5 million tonnes per annum foundation development of Louisiana LNG, according to the company's release.

Bechtel has worked on site since the acquisition and will continue work under a limited notice to proceed (LNTP) executed under the revised EPC contract. The LNTP provides for continued site construction and commitment to certain key materials and services required for the foundation project. Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill said the signing of the EPC contract and continuation of engineering and construction activities contemplated by the LNTP represented an important step in the development of Louisiana LNG.

Woodside continues to target final investment decision (FID) readiness from the first quarter of 2025. Total Louisiana LNG expenditure from December to end of the first quarter of 2025 is forecast to be up to $1.3 billion, which is included in the overall estimated cost for the foundation development. The estimated forward cost for the foundation development is $900-960/tonne, unchanged from the range at the time of acquisition.

Louisiana LNG is an under-construction, pre-FID, LNG production facility and export terminal in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. It is a high-quality, scalable development opportunity, with a total permitted capacity of 27.6 million tonnes per annum. Louisiana LNG is a major growth opportunity that would expand Woodside’s US LNG position, enabling the company to better serve global customers and capture marketing optimisation opportunities across the Atlantic and Pacific Basins.