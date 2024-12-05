Egypt plans for IPOs of 2 port handling companies in Q1 2025

The Egyptian government is planning to offer stakes in Port Said Container and Cargo Handling Company (PSCCHC) and Damietta Container and Cargo Handling Company (DCHC) through initial public offerings (IPOs) on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), according to anonymous sources cited by Al Mal News.

The IPOs are expected to take place in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, the sources added.

They also project the government would offer 20-25% stakes in each company, focusing on attracting strategic investors through private placements.

Potential buyers include prominent players such as the UAE’s AD Ports and DP World, the sources said.