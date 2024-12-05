The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and MISC forge partnership

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and MISC have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in innovation, research and development (R&D) and test-bedding activities, to advance digital transformation in the maritime industry.

As part of the three-year arrangement, both parties will focus on integrating sustainable digital technologies into marine operations, enhance processes through data-sharing initiatives and cybersecurity innovations. These include exchanging data and technology trials between MISC and MPA for tankers through the Just-in-time Planning and Coordination platform under digitalPort@SGTM, data sharing and cloud services to support the use of e-clearances and e-certificates in the Port of Singapore and onboard Singapore-registered ships and conducting cyber solution trials with the Maritime Cyber Assurance and Operations Centre.

They will also collaborate with Singapore’s vibrant research ecosystem to explore the use of artificial intelligence, digital twins, and semi-autonomous vessel operations to improve shipping efficiency and safety. Additionally, the partnership will prioritise talent development, identify emerging skillsets for onshore ship management, upskill seafarers to operate alternative-fuelled vessels, and ensure a future-ready workforce for the maritime industry through training under the Maritime Energy Training Facility.

MPA was established on 2 February 1996 with the mission to develop Singapore as a premier global hub port and international maritime centre, and to advance and safeguard Singapore’s strategic maritime interests. MPA is responsible for the overall development and growth of the maritime domain and Port of Singapore. In 2023, Singapore’s annual vessel arrival tonnage crossed 3 billion Gross Tonnage and remains the world’s busiest transshipment hub, with a total container throughput of 39.0 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

MISC Group is an international maritime conglomerate with more than 55 years of experience in the dynamic maritime industry.