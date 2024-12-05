Crew rescued from stricken multi-purpose vessel in Red Sea

The 2000-built Isa Star reported an explosion in its engine room in the Red Sea and subsequent flooding. ALL crew members have been rescued from a multi-purpose general cargo vessel after it was understood to have reported an explosion in its engine room in the Red Sea, according to Lloyd’s List.

The 8,275 dwt Isa Star had sailed from an Italian port November 19, and was bound for Indonesia via the Suez Canal.

The vessel’s master sent a distress call reporting flooding in the engine room before announcing the crew’s intention to abandon the vessel.

A rescue operation was launched by EU Navfor Aspides and the French naval frigate FS Languedoc was despatched to assist. The 24-year-old ship, which is managed by Azimuth Ship Management of the United Arab Emirates, was sailing 100 nautical miles off the coast of Hodeidah at the time of the incident.

All crew members aboard Isa Star are being transported to Djibouti, the nearest safe port of call, according to EU Navfor. The vessel is understood to have had 20 personnel on board. One maritime security source reported that the vessel experienced engine problems while another source said that it had reported an internal explosion.

Details on the current condition of the vessel are not immediately available but an image provided by EU Navfor suggests that Isa Star is down by the stern while the vessel was sailing in ballast. It remains unclear if the incident was linked to Houthi activity.

According to Lloyd’s List Intelligence data, Isa Star is owned by Global Oceanic Chartering of Hong Kong. The vessel was purchased from German owners in 2022 and is classed by Italy’s RINA.