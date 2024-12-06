ABL Group to acquire Brazilian engineering and design company Proper Marine

ABL Group has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Brazil-based naval architecture and engineering consultancy, Proper Marine, which will be merged with ABL Group’s design and engineering arm, Longitude. The acquisition will expand the Group’s technical centre of excellence in design and engineering for maritime and offshore energy construction and operations, according to the company's release.

Proper Marine was founded in 2010. Proper Marine currently works on projects in a further nine countries, including the USA, Senegal, Spain, Portugal, China and others. The company will expand ABL Group’s design and engineering capabilities with a team of 90+ professionals and a track-record of more than 1,600 projects.

The acquisition will strengthen ABL Group’s offering in both Brazil and the wider Americas within vessel design and conversion, asset integrity management and life extension, and marine and energy operations engineering. In addition to this, Proper Marine brings significant expertise in floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, enhancing the Group’s overall capabilities in this segment.

The acquisition will further strengthen Proper Marine’s offering in vessel design, opening up Longitude’s intellectual property (IP) of 100+ vessel designs. In addition, being part of Longitude will support Proper Marine in transitioning some of its expertise to increasingly support renewable energy and energy transition design and engineering.