HIF Global joins Methanol Institute as its newest member

The Methanol Institute (MI) welcomes HIF Global as its newest member, according to the company's release. HIF Global is a leading innovator in the production of e-Fuels, offering sustainable alternatives to fossil fuels that are compatible with today’s transportation and industrial infrastructure.

HIF Global’s pioneering approach combines renewable energy with cutting-edge technology to produce green hydrogen through electrolysis and capture CO₂ from atmospheric, biogenic, and industrial sources. These components are then synthesized to create e-Fuels, including e-Methanol for ships, e-SAF for planes, and e-Gasoline for cars, which are crucial to decarbonizing global transportation and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

At the heart of HIF Global’s operations is HIF Haru Oni in Magallanes, Chile, the world’s first operating e-Fuels facility, which was inaugurated in December 2022. The company is scaling its production globally, with projects underway in the United States, Chile, Australia, Uruguay and Brazil. Its most advanced commercial-scale project, the HIF Matagorda e-Fuels Facility in Texas, is designed to produce 1.4 million metric tons (466 million gallons/1.76 billing liters) of e-Methanol annually once fully operational.

As part of MI’s membership, HIF Global will collaborate with other industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to promote the adoption of methanol-based solutions and e-Fuels in the transition to a low-carbon future.

The Methanol Institute is the global trade association representing leading methanol producers, distributors, transporters, shipowners, and technology companies. With over 100 members and offices in Washington D.C., Brussels, Delhi, Singapore, and Beijing, MI serves as the voice of the global methanol industry, advocating for methanol as a key chemical building block and a viable alternative fuel for transportation and power generation.