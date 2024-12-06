Japan and the Philippines sign a $10.65 million security assistance deal

On December 5, in Manila, H.E. Mr. ENDO Kazuya, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan, and Hon. Enrique A. Manalo, Secretary for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines, signed and exchanged notes for 1.6 billion yen in “Official Security Assistance (OSA)” FY 2024 project, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan's release.

The Philippines faces important sea lanes including the South China Sea and the Luzon Strait and plays an important role in regional security. This project provides assistance to the Philippine Navy to strengthen maritime security capabilities and to the Philippine Air Force to help improve monitoring and surveillance capabilities.

To the Philippine Navy, RHIBs (Rigid-hulled inflatable boat), Coastal Radar Systems and other equipment will be provided to improve its maritime domain awareness (MDA) capabilities. The project is expected to contribute to maintaining and strengthening the regional security and to enhance the security of the vital sea lanes, and will be of significance to Japan’s security.

To the Philippine Air Force, equipment related to the Air Surveillance Radar System that Japan delivered to the Philippine Air Force as the first transfer case of finished defense equipment will be provided. This will help support the seamless operation of the radar and further improve the monitoring and surveillance capabilities of the Philippines. It is also expected to lead to further strengthening the security cooperation between Japan and the Philippines.

OSA is a grant aid cooperation framework which provides equipment and supplies as well as assistance for the development of infrastructures to armed forces and other related organizations of recipient countries.