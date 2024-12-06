Commercial operations begin at Vizhinjam port

After a five-month trial, commercial operations began at the Vizhinjam international port on Tuesday, according to ET Infra. This comes after all the work for the initial phase of the port was officially completed.

Minister of ports V N Vasavan said, "Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd, Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Ltd and agencies like the Indian Institute of Technology Madras jointly completed all procedures as per the agreement."

The minister said, "A provisional completion certificate for the first phase of construction and arrangements will be handed over on Wednesday.

An independent engineer will issue the provisional completion certificate after carrying out an assessment."

An official mentioned that it is technically a commencement of commercial operations. Some minor work will be completed in three months, but it will not affect the operations.

The formal commissioning was done based on the supplementary concession agreement the state govt signed with Adani Ports a few days ago.

The port has already handled 70 cargo ships, including ultra-large mother ships and has managed 1,47,000 containers during its trial phase.

"The port's operation will pave the way for significant changes in Kerala's international trade. This achievement will also boost the state's economic growth," Vasavan said.