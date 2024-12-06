Höegh Evi hands over FSRU Independence to Lithuania

Höegh Evi has officially transferred ownership of the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) Independence to KN Energies and the country of Lithuania, according to the company's release.

The Independence was commissioned by the Republic of Lithuania in 2014 and was engineered with regasification capacity to fully meet the country’s gas needs. The agreement between Höegh Evi and the Republic of Lithuania provided for the option to acquire and own the FSRU by the end of 2024. The transfer of ownership to the state underscores Lithuania’s long-term commitment to maintaining this critical asset.

Under Höegh Evi’s management, the Independence has supplied nearly 16 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Lithuania and surrounding countries. It has maintained a strong operational record, with close to 500 ship-to-ship operations and no safety incidents.

Höegh Evi to continue as technical operator of FSRU Independence After the transfer of ownership, Höegh Evi will continue to provide KN Energiés with technical and operational management of the vessel.

For 50 years, Höegh Evi has been a pioneer and global leader in floating energy infrastructure, with one of the world’s largest fleets of FSRUs (floating storage and regasification units) for importing natural gas. Today, Höegh Evi is building the infrastructure needed to make the energy transition possible, with floating terminals for ammonia and hydrogen import and services for carbon transport and permanent storage. Höegh Evi is a global company with a highly skilled global team of 900 employees at sea and onshore.