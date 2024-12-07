  1. Home
2024 December 7   09:46

shipbuilding

DNV shows more orders for alternative-fuelled newbuids placed in November

Classification society DNV said that a total of 27 ships capable of running on alternative fuels were ordered in November, Ship & Bunker reported.

Of these 27 orders, 23 were for LNG-fuelled ships, the company said in a Linkedin post, citing the latest data from its Alternative Fuels Insights platform.

The other four ships are ammonia-fuelled, and no methanol-fuelled orders were registered.

"LNG continued to be the alternative fuel of choice for newbuild orderes in November," the company said.

"Although orderring of alternative-fuelled newbuilds dipped slightly in November, this follows a record-breaking month in October.

LNG as a marine fuel has gained significant groud in the second half of the year, in particular since container line AP Moller-Maersk's decision to order new gas-powered tonnage.

