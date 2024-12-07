Namibia accedes to Cape Town Agreement on fishing vessel safety

Namibia has deposited its instrument of accession to the 2012 Cape Town Agreement, demonstrating its support for the safety of fishing vessels and their crews. The High Commissioner and Permanent Representative of Namibia to IMO, H.E. Ms. Linda Scott, deposited the instrument at IMO headquarters on 5 December, making it the 23rd country to accede to the Agreement, IMO said in its media release.

The same week, during the 109th session of IMO's Maritime Safety Committee, new interim guidance was adopted to assist in the implementation of the Agreement and to encourage more ratifications.

The Cape Town Agreement, once in force, will bring in mandatory international safety requirements for fishing vessels of 24 metres in length and over, including provisions addressing stability and associated seaworthiness, machinery and electrical installations, life-saving appliances, communications equipment and fire protection, as well as fishing vessel construction.

For the Agreement to enter into force, at least 22 States, with an aggregate 3,600 fishing vessels meeting the length requirements operating on the high seas, must express their consent to be bound by it.

To date, only one of these criteria has been fulfilled with 23 States having acceded to the Agreement. Namibia’s accession brings the total number of fishing vessels to 2935, with 665 more required to reach 3,600 declared fishing vessels. The Agreement will enter into force 12 months after these conditions have been met.

The Agreement will be a useful tool in combatting illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing and forced labour, as well as reducing pollution from fishing vessels, including marine debris.

Contracting States to the 2012 Cape Town Agreement include: Belgium, Belize, Congo, Cook Islands, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Japan, Kenya, Namibia, Kingdom of the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Norway, Peru, Portugal, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Sao Tome and Principe, South Africa and Spain.

AD Ports Group Consolidates its Digital Capabilities into Maqta Technologies Group

AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS), a leading enabler of global trade, logistics, and industry, today announced the rebranding and change of Maqta Gateway’s corporate identity to Maqta Technologies Group, aligned with its strategic focus of facilitating global trade through digitalisation.

This launch signifies Maqta Gateway’s evolution into an organisation focused on the future, based on the pillars of innovation, collaboration, and investments with unwavering commitment to deliver enhanced experience across all stakeholders, including its people, customers, suppliers, and shareholders.

Formed with the vision of digitalising trade, Maqta Technologies Group will bring together diverse capabilities within AD Ports Group’s Digital Cluster and consolidate as the master brand - Maqta Gateway, AD Ports Group’s digital arm; its strategic investments, including TTEK, developer of customs’ modernisation solutions and Dubai Technologies, a trade and transportation solutions’ developer, as well as Maqta Ayla, its majority-owned joint venture for maritime sector digitalisation in Aqaba, and Nishan Security Services, a smart security services provider.

Building on the successful legacy of Maqta Gateway, Maqta Technologies Group will continue to be the trusted digital transformation champion for AD Ports Group. In addition, it will serve government and private businesses within the trade value chain with highly secure solutions for smart ports and maritime, trade facilitation, integrated logistics and intelligent mobility, in line with world-class efficiency standards and with superior level of service excellence.

Aimed at increasing its commerciality globally, Maqta Technologies Group will remain closely involved in the operations of its business while managing and overseeing the strategy, planning as well as the operational, commercial, and financial performance of its businesses.

Dr. Noura Al Dhaheri will lead Maqta Technologies Group along with the executive team. Together, they will deliver on strategic imperatives, create new revenue streams and enhance existing ones, in addition to focusing on delivering enhanced efficiencies.

Over the next few weeks, Maqta Technologies Group will initiate a rebranding exercise to reflect the new brand across all key assets, including Maqta Gateway’s headquarters ‘Digital District’ and TTEK’s office in Vietnam. The rebranding will be carried out in phases to minimise impact on current operations and stakeholder engagement.