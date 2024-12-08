Danish agency grants EIA approval of the project and environmental approval of the facility

The project is expected to produce up to 120-140,000 tonnes of green hydrogen per annumT

The Danish Environmental Agency has granted the HØST PtX Esbjerg project the primary environmental approvals – EIA approval of the project and environmental approval of the facility, marking a milestone in the project’s development, Offshore Energy reported.

Reportedly, one of the major turning points for the development of Power-to-X (PtX) projects in Denmark is the development of domestic hydrogen infrastructure to enable the export of green hydrogen to the European offtake market, and HØST will follow this development and work toward making a final investment decision (FID) to begin the construction of the plant.

The project has already secured large areas of land for the plant, access to green power by signing a grid connection agreement with Energinet as well as a water supply via the nearby wastewater treatment plant operated by DIN Forsyning.

Part of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners’ (CIP’s) Energy Transition Fund I, HØST PtX Esbjerg is expected to produce up to 120-140,000 tonnes of green hydrogen per annum for use in the chemicals, steel and refinery industry, predominantly expected in the German market. According to HØST, this corresponds to +600,000 tonnes of green ammonia per annum, which can be used as feedstock to produce green fertilizer or as green maritime fuel.

To remind, at the beginning of 2024, CIP signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Uniper to strengthen collaboration on bringing green hydrogen from the HØST PtX Esbjerg project to Germany. As disclosed, Uniper intends to include this hydrogen in its green gas portfolio and supply the industry’s needs with varying flexibility profiles and with different contract lengths.

n 2023, HØST PtX Esbjerg and Monjasa signed a commercial collaboration agreement (CCA) on logistics services and the offtake of green ammonia for the maritime sector.