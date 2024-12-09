  1. Home
2024 December 9

MOL Cruises marks service debut of MITSUI OCEAN FUJI

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. today announced that on December 7, MOL Group company MOL Cruises, Ltd. held an event at the Tokyo International Cruise Terminal to commemorate the MITSUI OCEAN FUJI's entry into service.

Nippon Maru and MITSUI OCEAN FUJI meet for the first time at Tokyo Bay Port. The naming ceremony was held on the "Ocean Stage" onboard the MITSUI OCEAN FUJI, where MOL Cruises President Tsunemichi Mukai and Kim Roger Carlson, the first captain of the MITSUI OCEAN FUJI, delivered speeches wishing for safe voyages and good times for both passengers and crewmembers.

At the highlight of the ceremony, the naming of the cruise ship, which was performed by Senko Ikenobo, the first woman to succeed Ikenobo, the headmaster of the Ikenobo school of flower arrangement with a history of more than 560 years, she named the ship the MITSUI OCEAN FUJI.

