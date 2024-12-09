Svitzer begins operations in Port of Itaqui, Brazil

Svitzer, a global towage and marine services provider, has begun operations in the Port of Itaqui in São Luís, Maranhão, marking another significant milestone in its expansion across Brazil, according to the company's release.

Over the past nine years, Svitzer has invested more than R$650 million in the country, reflecting its commitment to the Brazilian market and its strategy of delivering safe and reliable marine services to its customers. The Port of Itaqui, located in one of Brazil’s largest port complexes, is a critical logistical hub for the Central-North and Central Brazil corridors. With advanced infrastructure – including grain and fuel storage, deep berths for large vessels, and multimodal transport connections – the port is vital to regional and national economic development.

By commencing operations in Maranhão, Svitzer continues its growth trajectory in Brazil, with the start of operations in Maranhão marking its ninth port entry in nine years and one that significantly strengthens Svitzer’s presence along the Brazilian coast. Besides Itaqui, Svitzer operates in Pecém and Fortaleza (Mucuripe), Suape, Salvador and Aratu, Vitória, Santos, Paranaguá and Antonina, São Francisco do Sul and Itapoá, and Rio Grande. Across all these locations, workforce development through continuous training programmes and investments in advanced tugboat technology to ensure efficient and safe operations is a key priority for Svitzer.

Powerful tugboats for high-performance operations Svitzer’s entry into Maranhão is supported by two high-performance tugboats, the Svitzer Denise and Svitzer Joaquim R. These modern Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) models with static bollard pulls of 72 and 76 tonnes, are tailored to meet the operational demands of the ports of Itaqui, Ponta da Madeira, and Alumar. The vessels are designed to provide safe, efficient manoeuvring and an ideal outset for serving customers in the port effectively.

Expanding fleet and investments in Brazil Svitzer Brazil currently operates a fleet of 22 tugboats, with three additional ASD vessels under construction. Showcasing Svitzer’s commitment to leveraging local expertise and contributing to the development of Brazil’s maritime infrastructure, these vessels, designed by Robert Allan Ltd., are being built at the Rio Maguari shipyard in Belém, Pará. Through these expansions and investments, Svitzer reaffirms its dedication to enhancing operational safety and efficiency while supporting the economic growth of Brazil’s vital port complexes.

Svitzer is a leading, global towage and marine services provider. The core business is to assist large seaborne vessels in manoeuvring in and out of ports and terminals to berth and unberth. With more than 450 vessels, Svitzer’s services play a crucial role as part of critical port infrastructure. Svitzer was founded in 1833 and serves approximately 2,000 customers in more than 140 ports and 40 terminals across 37 countries.