Höegh Autoliners signs 5-year contract with major international car producer

Höegh Autoliners ASA has signed a 5-year contract with a major international car producer for transport of significant volumes of cars in two of the company's core trade lanes, according to the company's release. Shipments under the contract will commence January 1, 2025.

Following the signing of this contract, Höegh Autoliners have over the last two years signed contracts with average annualised volumes of 10.8 million cbm with an average duration of 4.3 years. The average rate for these contracts is more than USD 90 per cbm and remaining average duration of these contracts is 3.5 years. Volumes secured under long-term contracts for 2025 are around 11.7 million cbm.

Höegh Autoliners is a leading global provider of RoRo (Roll On Roll Off) transportation services delivering cars, high and heavy and breakbulk cargoes across the world. The company operates around 40 RoRo vessels in global trade systems and makes about 3 000 port calls each year.

Höegh Autoliners has its head office in Oslo, Norway and employs around 390 people in its 16 offices worldwide and around 1 170 seafarers.